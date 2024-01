Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results

The fifth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany, has concluded. This stage featured sprints, pursuit races, and classic relays.

Before the break for the World Championships, there will be another stage of the Biathlon World Cup, taking place in Antholz, Italy. During this stage, athletes will compete in individual races, mixed relays, and mass start races. The competitions will be held from January 18th to 21st.

The Biathlon World Cup commenced on November 25th in Oestersund, Sweden. This tournament comprises nine stages and culminates in the World Championships. After Oestersund, the biathletes headed to Hochfilzen, Austria. Following Oberhof in January, the athletes will participate in stages in Ruhpolding, Germany, and Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. Traditionally, the World Cup takes a hiatus in February for the World Championships held in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

The final three stages will occur in Holmenkollen, Norway, Salt Lake City, USA, and Canmore, Canada. The ultimate race is scheduled for March 17th.

This marks the 47th season of the Biathlon World Cup for men and the 42nd for women.

Read also: Julia Simon and Fabien Claude will participate in the Christmas race

Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe and Frenchwoman Julia Simon will defend their reigning titles as winners of the previous season's Biathlon World Cup in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

Stage 1 (25 November – 3 December)

Östersund, Sweden

25 November Single Mixed. Review

25 November Mixed Relay. Review

26 November Women's individual race (15km). Review

26 November Men's individual race (20km) Review

29 November Women's Relay (4 x 6km) Review

30 November Men's Relay (4 x 7.5km) Review

1 December Women's Sprint (7.5km) Review

2 December Men's sprint (10km) Review

3 December Women's Pursuit (10km) Review

3 December Men's Pursuit (12.5km) Review

Stage 2 (8-10 December)

Hochfilzen, Austria

8 December Men's Sprint (10km) Review

8 December Women's Sprint (7.5km) Review

9 December Men's Pursuit (12.5km) Review

9 December Women's Pursuit (10km) Review

10 December Men's Relay (4 x 7.5km) Review

10 December Women's Relay (4 x 6km) Review

Stage 3 (14-17 December)

Lenzerheide, Switzerland

14 December Women's Sprint (7.5km) Review

15 December Men's Sprint (10km) Review

16 December Women's Pursuit (10km) Review

16 December Men's Pursuit (12.5km) Review

17 December Women's Mass Start (12.5km) Review

17 December Men's Mass Start (15km) Review

Stage 4 (5-7 January)

Oberhof, Germany

4 January Men's Sprint (10km) Review

5 January Women's Sprint (7.5km) Review

6 January Men's Pursuit (12.5km) Review

6 January Women's Pursuit (10km) Review

7 January Men's Relay (4 x 7.5km) Review

7 January Women's Relay (4 x 6km) Review

Stage 5 (10-14 January)

Ruhpolding, Germany

10 January Women's Relay (4 x 6km) Review

11 January Men's Relay (4 x 7.5km) Review

12 January Women's Sprint (7.5km) Review

13 January Men's Sprint (10km) Review

14 January Women's Pursuit (10km) Review

14 January Men's Pursuit (12.5km) Review

Stage 6 (18-21 January)

Antholz-Anterselva, Italy

18 January Men's Individual Short Track (15km) Review

19 January Women's Individual Short Race (12.5km)

20 January Single Mixed Relay

20 January Mixed Relay

21 January Men's Mass Start (15km)

21 January Women's Mass Start (12.5km)

World Championships (7-18 February)

Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

7 February Mixed Relay

9 February Women's Sprint (7.5km)

10 February Men's Sprint (10km)

11 February Women's Pursuit (10km)

11 February Men's Pursuit (12.5km)

13 February Women's Individual Race (15km)

14 February Men's Individual Race (20km)

15 February Single Mixed Relay

17 February Women's Relay (4 x 6km)

17 February Men's Relay (4 x 7.5km)

18 February Women's Mass Start (12.5km)

18 February Men's Mass Start (15km)

Stage 7 (29 February - 3 March)

Holmenkollen, Norway

29 February Women's Individual Race (15km)

1 March Men's Individual Race (20km)

2 March Women's Mass Start (12.5km)

2 March Men's Mass Start (15km)

3 March Single mixed relay race

3 March Mixed Relay

Round 8 (8-10 March)

Salt Lake City, USA

8 March Men's Relay (4 x 7.5km)

8 March Women's Sprint (7.5km)

9 March Women's Relay (4 x 6km)

9 March Men's Sprint (10km)

10 March Women's Pursuit (10km)

10 March Men's Pursuit (12.5km)

Stage 9 (14-17 March)

Kenmore, Canada