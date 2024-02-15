France leads the pack. The results of the mixed relay at the Biathlon World Championships

At the Biathlon World Championships in Nove Mesto on Thursday, February 15th, the mixed relay took place.

The French team, with three misses, finished the race in first place. The French, represented by Fillion Maye and Jeanmonot, secured the gold medal. On the second step of the podium was the Italian team, which trailed by 24.6 seconds, securing the silver position. The trio of leaders was completed by the Norwegians. They conceded a 24.7-second gap to the winners, made seven misses, and incurred one penalty lap.

Biathlon World Championships. Mixed Relay

Top 6:

France (0+3) 36:21.7 Italy (0+5) +24.6 Norway (1+7) +27.4 Sweden (1+12) +1:00.9 Switzerland (0+6) +1:01.1 Germany (0+4) +1:04.6