2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results

On Friday, May 10th, the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship commences, running until May 26th, marking its 87th edition in history. The tournament is hosted in the Czech Republic, with matches taking place in Ostrava and Prague.

Team Canada will defend their championship title, which they clinched last year by defeating Germany 5-2. The Maple Leafs are the most decorated team in the history of the World Championships, boasting 28 gold medals. Additionally, Canada enters the tournament as the top favorite. Among other contenders for the World Championship are Sweden, Finland, and the USA.

It's worth noting that the tournament consists of a group stage and a playoff stage. Initially, 16 teams were divided into two groups of eight. The top four teams from each group advance to the next stage, while those finishing at the bottom of the groups are relegated to a lower division.

In the playoff stage, the eight teams compete for the World Championship title using the Olympic system, with each stage comprising a single match.

Time - CET

Group A

10 May. Round 1

15:20 Switzerland - Norway

19:20 Czech Republic - Finland

11 May. Round 2

11:20 Great Britain - Canada

15:20 Austria - Denmark

19:20 Norway - Czech Republic

12 May. 3rd round

11:20 Finland - Great Britain

15:20 Denmark vs Canada

19:20 Austria - Switzerland

13 May. Round 4

15:20 Norway - Finland

19:20 Switzerland - Czech Republic

14 May. Round 5

15:20 Denmark - Norway

19:20 Canada vs Austria

15 May. Round 6

15:20 Czech Republic - Denmark

19:20 Switzerland - Great Britain

16 May. Round of 7

15:20 Finland - Austria

19:20 Canada - Norway

17 May. Round 8

15:20 Great Britain - Denmark

19:20 Czech Republic - Austria

18 May. Round 9

11:20 Denmark - Switzerland

15:20 Canada - Finland

19:20 Czech Republic vs Great Britain

19 May. Round 10

15:20 Norway - Austria

19:20 Switzerland - Canada

20 May. Round 11

15:20 Great Britain - Norway

19:20 Finland - Denmark

21 May. Round 12

11:20 Austria - Great Britain

15:20 Canada - Czech Republic

19:20 Finland - Switzerland

Place Team G W WO LO L GD Pts 1 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 6 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 7 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 8 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Group B

10 May. 1st round

15:20 Slovakia - Germany

19:20 Sweden - USA

11 May. 2nd round

11:20 France - Kazakhstan

15:20 Poland - Latvia

19:20 USA - Germany

12 May. 3rd round

11:20 Slovakia - Kazakhstan

15:20 Latvia - France

19:20 Sweden - Poland

13 May. 4th round

15:20 USA - Slovakia

19:20 Germany - Sweden

14 May. 5th round

15:20 Kazakhstan - Latvia

19:20 Poland - France

15 May. 6th round

15:20 Germany - Latvia

19:20 Slovakia - Poland

16 May. 7th round

15:20 Kazakhstan - Sweden

19:20 USA - France

17 May. 8th round

15:20 Germany - Kazakhstan

19:20 Poland - USA

18 May. 9th round

11:20 Latvia - Sweden

15:20 Germany - Poland

19:20 France - Slovakia

19 May. 10th round

15:20 USA - Kazakhstan

19:20 Slovakia - Latvia

20 May. 11th round

15:20 Sweden - France

19:20 Kazakhstan - Poland

21 May. 12th round

11:20 France - Germany

15:20 Latvia - USA

19:20 Sweden - Slovakia

Place Team G W WO LO L GD Pts 1 France 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Latvia 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 6 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 7 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 8 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Play-offs

Quarter-finals. 23 May

15:20 1A - 4B

15:20 2A - 3B

19:20 1B - 4A

19:20 2B - 3A

Semifinals. 25 May

1A/4B - 2A/3B

1B/4A - 2B/3A

Third place match. 26 May

15:20 Loser of Semi-final 1 - Loser of Semi-final 2

Final. 26 May

19:20 Winner of Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Semi-Final 2