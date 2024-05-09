2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
On Friday, May 10th, the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship commences, running until May 26th, marking its 87th edition in history. The tournament is hosted in the Czech Republic, with matches taking place in Ostrava and Prague.
- Read also: What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Team Canada will defend their championship title, which they clinched last year by defeating Germany 5-2. The Maple Leafs are the most decorated team in the history of the World Championships, boasting 28 gold medals. Additionally, Canada enters the tournament as the top favorite. Among other contenders for the World Championship are Sweden, Finland, and the USA.
It's worth noting that the tournament consists of a group stage and a playoff stage. Initially, 16 teams were divided into two groups of eight. The top four teams from each group advance to the next stage, while those finishing at the bottom of the groups are relegated to a lower division.
In the playoff stage, the eight teams compete for the World Championship title using the Olympic system, with each stage comprising a single match.
Time - CET
Group A
10 May. Round 1
15:20 Switzerland - Norway
19:20 Czech Republic - Finland
11 May. Round 2
11:20 Great Britain - Canada
15:20 Austria - Denmark
19:20 Norway - Czech Republic
12 May. 3rd round
11:20 Finland - Great Britain
15:20 Denmark vs Canada
19:20 Austria - Switzerland
13 May. Round 4
15:20 Norway - Finland
19:20 Switzerland - Czech Republic
14 May. Round 5
15:20 Denmark - Norway
19:20 Canada vs Austria
15 May. Round 6
15:20 Czech Republic - Denmark
19:20 Switzerland - Great Britain
16 May. Round of 7
15:20 Finland - Austria
19:20 Canada - Norway
17 May. Round 8
15:20 Great Britain - Denmark
19:20 Czech Republic - Austria
18 May. Round 9
11:20 Denmark - Switzerland
15:20 Canada - Finland
19:20 Czech Republic vs Great Britain
19 May. Round 10
15:20 Norway - Austria
19:20 Switzerland - Canada
20 May. Round 11
15:20 Great Britain - Norway
19:20 Finland - Denmark
21 May. Round 12
11:20 Austria - Great Britain
15:20 Canada - Czech Republic
19:20 Finland - Switzerland
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|WO
|LO
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|5
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|6
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|7
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|8
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Group B
10 May. 1st round
15:20 Slovakia - Germany
19:20 Sweden - USA
11 May. 2nd round
11:20 France - Kazakhstan
15:20 Poland - Latvia
19:20 USA - Germany
12 May. 3rd round
11:20 Slovakia - Kazakhstan
15:20 Latvia - France
19:20 Sweden - Poland
13 May. 4th round
15:20 USA - Slovakia
19:20 Germany - Sweden
14 May. 5th round
15:20 Kazakhstan - Latvia
19:20 Poland - France
15 May. 6th round
15:20 Germany - Latvia
19:20 Slovakia - Poland
16 May. 7th round
15:20 Kazakhstan - Sweden
19:20 USA - France
17 May. 8th round
15:20 Germany - Kazakhstan
19:20 Poland - USA
18 May. 9th round
11:20 Latvia - Sweden
15:20 Germany - Poland
19:20 France - Slovakia
19 May. 10th round
15:20 USA - Kazakhstan
19:20 Slovakia - Latvia
20 May. 11th round
15:20 Sweden - France
19:20 Kazakhstan - Poland
21 May. 12th round
11:20 France - Germany
15:20 Latvia - USA
19:20 Sweden - Slovakia
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|WO
|LO
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|5
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|6
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|7
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|8
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Play-offs
Quarter-finals. 23 May
15:20 1A - 4B
15:20 2A - 3B
19:20 1B - 4A
19:20 2B - 3A
Semifinals. 25 May
1A/4B - 2A/3B
1B/4A - 2B/3A
Third place match. 26 May
15:20 Loser of Semi-final 1 - Loser of Semi-final 2
Final. 26 May
19:20 Winner of Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Semi-Final 2