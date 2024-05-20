P4P: updated ranking of boxers regardless of weight category

The Ring magazine has updated its pound-for-pound (P4P) ranking regardless of weight class, following the bout for the undisputed world heavyweight championship.

Now, occupying the top position is Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, who triumphed over Tyson Fury to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. In second place is Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue, the undisputed world champion in the bantamweight division. Closing the triumvirate of leaders is Terence Crawford, the American reigning as the undisputed world champion in the welterweight division.

Thus, the top three comprises three undisputed world champions in their respective weight classes.

The Ring magazine's P4P top 10, irrespective of weight class, stands as follows

Oleksandr Usyk Naoya Inoue Terence Crawford Saul Alvarez Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Errol Spence Jervonta Davis Jesse Rodriguez Zunto Nakatani

On May 18 in Riyadh, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk determined the first absolute world heavyweight champion since 1999. The Ukrainian won by a split decision - 112:115, 114:113, 113:114 - and he became the owner of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championship belts.

In the ninth round, Usyk knocked down Fury, the ropes and the corner saved the Briton from falling into the ring. The boxers are planning a rematch in the fall. Usik agreed to a rematch immediately after the fight in Riyadh.