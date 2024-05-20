"We need to show our teeth," said the Arsenal head coach about the upcoming season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta reviewed this season and shared his thoughts on the next one.

According to him, they need to pause and reflect on why things happened the way they did, the decisions made, and the progress the club is achieving.

"We need to show our teeth next season. If you truly want to win, you must take another step forward, be very aggressive, very determined, and find ways to be better than our opponents," said Arteta.

Meanwhile, Manchester City became the Premier League champions for the fourth consecutive time after defeating West Ham United 3-1 in the final round of the 2023/2024 season. Pep Guardiola's team accumulated 91 points, securing the top spot that Arsenal also contended for.

This title marks City's fourth consecutive and sixth in the last seven years, making them the first team to win the Premier League four times in a row.