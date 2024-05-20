"I will miss him," Pep Guardiola teared up when asked about Jürgen Klopp's departure

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, shared his sentiments regarding Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool.

During the press conference, the Spanish tactician was queried about the departure of the German coach from Liverpool. Pep didn't withhold his emotions when responding to this inquiry.

"I shall greatly lament his departure. Jurgen has truly been a pivotal part of my journey. He has elevated me to new heights as a coach. Our mutual respect knows no bounds. I have a sense that he shall return. Much gratitude for his warm sentiments towards me, yet he understands that alone, I would not have achieved all this. I am sufficiently humble to comprehend this," declared Guardiola.

The match against Wolves in the 38th round of the Premier League was Klopp's last as Liverpool's head coach. After the final whistle, the legendary coach bid an emotional farewell to the Merseyside fans.

Klopp had been the head coach of Liverpool since 2015. He led the team to win eight trophies, including the Champions League and the Premier League title, bringing the English championship back to Liverpool after 30 years.