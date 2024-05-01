Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket

On the night of Thursday, May 2, several more games of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs will take place. On this game day, fans will see only two games. It is worth noting that the playoff series lasts until one of the teams wins.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule for the next two game days. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.

Stanley Cup. Game day schedule

1:30 Dallas - Vegas

4:00 Edmonton - Los Angeles

Stanley Cup 2024 playoff bracket

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers* - Washington Capitals 4:0

- Washington Capitals 4:0 Carolina Hurricanes - New York Islanders 4:1

- New York Islanders 4:1 Florida Panthers* - Tampa Bay Lightning 4:0

- Tampa Bay Lightning 4:0 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs 3:2

Western Conference

Dallas Stars - Vegas Golden Knights 2:2

Winnipeg Jets - Colorado Avalanche 1:4

1:4 Vancouver Canucks - Nashville Predators 3:2

- Nashville Predators 3:2 Edmonton Oilers - Los Angeles Kings 3:1

Schedule for the next game day