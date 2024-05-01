The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed

In the second quarterfinal match of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid, Taylor Fritz (world No. 13) faced off against Francisco Cerundolo (world No. 22).

Fritz dominated the first set, defeating his opponent convincingly with a score of 6-1. However, Cerundolo rallied in the second set, reclaiming the momentum in the match by winning the set 6-3. Unable to maintain his advantage, Taylor Fritz regained control and secured victory in the third set with a score of 6-3.

Thus, Fritz advances to the semi-finals of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid with a 2-1 victory. In the semi-final match, he will face Andrey Rublev, who sensationally defeated the defending champion Alcaraz with a score of 2-1.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the world No. 2, Jannik Sinner, withdrew from the Masters tournament in Madrid due to a right thigh injury.

💥 Fritz blitz 💥



8 points in a row at the end snatched away victory in style@Taylor_Fritz97 | @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/9d2a76wp2F — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 1, 2024

ATP1000 tournament in Madrid. Quarterfinal

Fritz - Cerundolo - 2:1 (6:1, 3:6, 6:3)