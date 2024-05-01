Alcaraz suffered a sensational exit in the quarterfinals of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid
In the first quarterfinal match of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid, Andrey Rublev faced off against the reigning champion, Carlos Alcaraz.
The Spanish tennis player claimed the first set with a score of 6:4 without encountering significant challenges. However, in the second set, Rublev managed to catch up with Alcaraz and level the match at 1:1. Everything was poised to be decided in the decisive third set. Quite unexpectedly, Andrey Rublev dealt with the third-ranked player in the world, Alcaraz, without much trouble, securing a 6:2 victory.
Ranked eighth in the world, Andrey Rublev defeated Alcaraz with a score of 2:1, advancing to the semifinals of the Madrid tournament. In the semifinals, he will face the winner of the Fritz/Cherundolo pairing.
ATP1000 in Madrid. Quarterfinal
Rublev - Alcaraz - 2:1 (4:6, 6:3, 6:2)