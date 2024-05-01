The world number two withdrew from the Masters tournament in Madrid. The reason is known

The world's second-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, has withdrawn from the Masters tournament currently taking place in Madrid, as announced by the tournament organizers on social media.

The reason for this decision is a right thigh injury. Consequently, the Italian tennis player will not step onto the court on Thursday, May 2, to play his quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Recall that in the round of 16 of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid, the second-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, faced Karen Khachanov. The Italian secured victory with a score of 2:1, in a match that lasted 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Additionally, the eighth-ranked player in the world, Andrey Rublev, sensationally defeated Alcaraz with a score of 2:1, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament in Madrid. He will face the winner of the match between Fritz and Cerundolo in the semifinals.

By the way, The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal concluded his participation at the Madrid tournament, losing to Czech player Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round with a score of 5:7, 4:6. For Nadal, it was his final appearance at the Madrid tournament and likely his last appearance at tournaments in Spain. After the current season, the King of Clay plans to retire.