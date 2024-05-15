The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome has been determined

At the WTA1000 tournament in Rome, all quarterfinal matches have concluded. Victoria Azarenka (ranked 24th in the world) faced off against Collins (ranked 15th in the world) in the final quarterfinal match.

The match unfolded in a closely contested battle between both tennis players. The first set lasted for 53 minutes, with the American Collins clinching it with a score of 6-4. The second set also provided intrigue to the spectators. However, Danielle Collins didn't give her opponent a chance to level the score.

Collins became the final participant in the semifinals of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome, joining Swiatek, Gauff, and Sabalenka.

The semifinal pairs for the ATP1000 tournament in Rome are:

Iga Świątek vs. Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Danielle Collins

The semifinal matches will take place on Thursday, May 16th.