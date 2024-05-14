RU RU
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight

Boxing News Today, 16:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Photo: DAZN

This week, all boxing enthusiasts may ascertain the emergence of a new undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. The DailySports team has compiled information for you on where and when to witness the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk what you need to know

Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC belt, having seized it from the undefeated knockout artist Deontay Wilder. Their initial bout culminated in a draw, yet in their subsequent encounter, Tyson exhibited complete dominance over the American, claiming the WBC heavyweight title. Deontay invoked the rematch clause, leading to a third bout between the two pugilists.

In a spectacular bout, marked by Fury's undeniable superiority, Wilder showcased incredible resilience. Viewers witnessed four knockdowns (with both pugilists visiting the canvas twice), culminating in Tyson's knockout of Deontay in the 11th round. Fury successfully defended his world champion title for the first time. Subsequently, he secured victories over White and Ngannou.

Oleksandr Usyk ascended to the status of undisputed world champion in the cruiserweight division following his triumph over Gassiev. Subsequently, he expressed readiness to compete in the heavyweight division. In his inaugural bout in the Royal division, he clinched victory over Chisora via technical knockout. Despite encountering challenges, Usyk managed to overcome Derek Chisora, showcasing superb movement and impeccable counterattacking against a physically imposing adversary.

On September 25, 2021, in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a professional boxing match against WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua took place. Usyk emerged victorious by a unanimous decision, thereby claiming all four belts.

The rematch saw Joshua displaying improved boxing skills, rendering the bout highly intense. Both adversaries exchanged barrages of strikes. In the ninth round, Joshua managed to stagger Usyk, yet the Ukrainian persevered, ultimately turning the tide in the final rounds. With a split decision from the judges, Oleksandr Usyk retained all his titles. Subsequently, he secured a technical knockout victory over British boxer Dubois.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk when & where will the fight take place?

The bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 18. It is scheduled to commence no earlier than 23:00 Central European Time.

Below is information about the start of the fight in different time zones around the world.

  • Los Angeles - 13:00
  • Toronto - 16:00
  • Ottawa - 16:00
  • New York - 16:00
  • Abuja - 21:00
  • Yaoundé - 21:00
  • Warsaw - 23:00
  • Kyiv - 00:00
  • Riga - 00:00
  • Vilnius - 00:00
  • Tallinn - 00:00
  • Astana - 2:00
  • Delhi - 11:00
  • Perth - 4:00
  • Melbourne - 6:00

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk where to watch the fight?

Below we have prepared for you the currently known information where you can watch this fight.

  • Australia - DAZN
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Cameroon - DAZN
  • Kenya - DAZN
  • Nigeria - DAZN
  • Hong Kong - DAZN
  • India - DAZN
  • Ireland - DAZN, discovery+
  • Indonesia - DAZN
  • Malaysia - DAZN
  • New Zealand - DAZN
  • South Africa - DAZN
  • Singapore - DAZN
  • Uganda - DAZN
  • United Kingdom & Ireland - DAZN, discovery+
  • United States - DAZN

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk What's Next?

The boxers' contract includes a rematch clause, anticipated to occur in autumn 2024.

