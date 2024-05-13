RU RU
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep

Boxing News Today, 10:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The teams of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk only arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday for their fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship, but emotions are already running high.

Prior to today's press conference, representatives of both boxers' teams got into a fight, during which Tyson Fury's father, John, headbutted one of Usyk's team members, resulting in John Fury cutting his own forehead.

After the altercation, Fury's father apologized to everyone. The reasons for the conflict between the two teams are still unknown.

The showdown for the undisputed heavyweight world championship is scheduled for May 18 and will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Together, the Ukrainian and the Brit control all the major belts – WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC. However, the winner will later be stripped of the IBF belt the day before the fight due to two mandatory challengers, Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

Recall that the fight was originally scheduled for February 17 but was postponed due to Fury's injury.

