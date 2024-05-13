RU RU
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds

Boxing News
Yasmine Green
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Photo: Reuters

On 18 May, one of the most high-profile events in the modern world of boxing will take place - the fight for the title of absolute world champion in heavyweight between the British Tyson Fury and Ukrainian Alexander Usyk. A lot of experts share their predictions for this fight.

As for bookmakers, they have the following opinion:

  • Fury's victory by judges' decision - 2.81
  • Victory of Usyk by judges' decision - 2.83
  • Fury's victory by unanimous decision of judges - 3.5
  • Victory of Usyk by unanimous decision of judges - 3.
  • Fury's victory by technical knockout - 7
  • Usyk's victory by technical knockout - 8.

The former opponent of the Ukrainian Tony Bellew, whom Usyk knocked out in the eighth round of the fight in November 2018, also shared his opinion on the fight:

"It's an intriguing fight. I'm leaning Usyk 60-40. I'm not saying he'll dominate. No, it's going to be a close fight. If a better version of Fury gets in the ring, he could win, but I just think a better version of Alexander Usyk will beat a better version of Fury," Bellew was quoted as saying by Froch on Fighting.

Bookmakers are also confident that Fury and Usyk will spend all 12 rounds in the ring, and the odds are 1.423. The opposite outcome is estimated at 3.045.

