"I am absolutely convinced that I would have beaten Tyson Fury at his peak" - Lennox Lewis

Former world champion Lennox Lewis has stated that he would have defeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, as reported by The Guardian.

According to him, Fury would have posed a challenge due to his size. Lewis has been observing him for a long time and considers Tyson a good boxer. He's the one who fights against shadows with all of them. You could say that.

"I am absolutely convinced that I would have beaten him at my peak; everyone has a weakness - you just have to find it. Holyfield was very effective when he fought against me because he made me turn. It scared me a few times, but I found a way," said Lewis.

Usyk and Tyson Fury will compete for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18 in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division will be at stake.

By the way, the holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, has talked about his childhood. According to the future champion, he grew up in a courtyard, and his company was a hooligan environment.

Earlier, Turki Al-Sheikh stated that the rematch between Tyson and the Ukrainian is planned for October 12 or 13, 2024.