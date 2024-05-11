The heavyweight world champion opened up about his challenging childhood on the streets

The holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, shared insights into his childhood. According to the future champion, he grew up in the streets surrounded by a rough environment.

"From a boxer's perspective, I know how tough it can be after a match, how you feel like crying. I had to make many sacrifices.

I grew up on the streets in Simferopol. I grew up in a rough environment. When I was in second grade, I got very sick. I had double pneumonia, a terrible illness. The doctor said that I could... (note – die). When my Holy father came to the hospital, he said that I needed to pray, and God decides how long I will live. To this day, I say 'thank you' to him every day.

We often moved, I changed schools. It was very difficult for me because my last name is 'Usyk.' I had this gap (note – between my teeth), and people laughed at me. We moved back to my mother's homeland. It was a village, it was a farm, there were cows, horses, dogs, lakes, pigs, geese.

I remember those days... Sometimes I cried because it was tough for me. But those tears were not tears of weakness, those tears were a desire to break free," – Usyk said to TNT Sports Boxing.