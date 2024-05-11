RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News The heavyweight world champion opened up about his challenging childhood on the streets

The heavyweight world champion opened up about his challenging childhood on the streets

Boxing News Today, 10:12
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The heavyweight world champion opened up about his challenging childhood on the streets Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, shared insights into his childhood. According to the future champion, he grew up in the streets surrounded by a rough environment.

"From a boxer's perspective, I know how tough it can be after a match, how you feel like crying. I had to make many sacrifices.

I grew up on the streets in Simferopol. I grew up in a rough environment. When I was in second grade, I got very sick. I had double pneumonia, a terrible illness. The doctor said that I could... (note – die). When my Holy father came to the hospital, he said that I needed to pray, and God decides how long I will live. To this day, I say 'thank you' to him every day.

We often moved, I changed schools. It was very difficult for me because my last name is 'Usyk.' I had this gap (note – between my teeth), and people laughed at me. We moved back to my mother's homeland. It was a village, it was a farm, there were cows, horses, dogs, lakes, pigs, geese.

I remember those days... Sometimes I cried because it was tough for me. But those tears were not tears of weakness, those tears were a desire to break free," – Usyk said to TNT Sports Boxing.

Usyk and Tyson Fury will compete for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18 in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division will be at stake.

Earlier, Turki Al-Sheikh stated that the rematch between Tyson and the Ukrainian is planned for October 12 or 13, 2024.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 11:26 Lomachenko - Kambosos: Full Fight Card of the Boxing Evening Football news Today, 10:52 The Milan defender is ready to move to Bayern Football news Today, 10:50 Tottenham has lost their forward due to a calf muscle injury Tennis news Today, 10:28 Nadal commented on his participation in the French Open after his fail on the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 10:18 Lunin is of interest to top European clubs and may leave Real if he doesn't play in the UCL final Boxing News Today, 10:12 The heavyweight world champion opened up about his challenging childhood on the streets Football news Today, 09:53 No one else has achieved this. Manchester City has replicated its own feat in the Premier League Football news Today, 09:45 Has the fate of the title been decided? Celtic defeated Rangers in the Old Firm derby Football news Today, 09:42 Kevin De Bruyne has climbed to second place among the all-time Premier League top assist providers Football news Today, 09:37 Who will win the title? The first match of the AFC Champions League final has been played
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024