The date of the rematch Fury vs Usyk has become known. Another megafight awaits us this year

Less than two weeks from now, on May 18th, an incredible event awaits us in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The current WBC world champion, Tyson Fury, will step into the ring against the IBF, WBA, and WBO belt holder, Alexander Usyk. At stake will be all the belts and the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion.

The boxing world will witness its first undisputed champion since 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield. In the era of four championship belts, this will be the first fight where they will all be on the line.

Read also: Tyson Fury changed his attitude towards Oleksandr Usyk and began to praise him

According to the agreement between Fury and Usyk, there is a clause mandating a rematch by the end of this year. During a conversation with ESPN, the organizer of this tournament, Turki Al ash-Sheikh, stated that the rematch date will be the weekend of October 12-13. It is on these days that the boxers will meet again in the ring in Riyadh.

It is worth noting that according to statements from Turki Al ash-Sheikh, after this, in March of next year, two Britons will enter the ring: Tyson Fury will face Anthony Joshua. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this event for years.

In the event that Fury and Usyk each secure a victory after two fights, a third bout will be scheduled following the battle of the Gypsy King against his compatriot. It is quite possible that we may witness a trilogy in the fight for the undisputed championship title.