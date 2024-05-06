Tyson Fury changed his attitude towards Oleksandr Usyk and began to praise him

Tyson Fury and Alexander Usyk are set to meet in Riyadh on May 18th to determine the inaugural undisputed heavyweight champion in the era of the four belts.

Previously, the British boxer constantly tried to provoke his opponent, claiming he wasn't afraid of him and mocking his size, referring to him as a middleweight.

However, upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, the "Gypsy King" unexpectedly changed his rhetoric and praised the Ukrainian. During an interview with Queensberry Promotions, he called Usyk a worthy opponent, praised him for his achievements, and stated that he faces a bout with an elite fighter.

"Alexander Usyk is a very badman, and underestimating Usyk would be foolish. So, I am training hard for him, doing everything I can. I respect Usyk as a man. I also respect his career – an Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, and unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that; I am fighting for real. I look forward to this challenge. He has good footwork, good boxing skills, technicality. He has proven he can compete with big heavyweights because he defeated Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. I am facing an elite fighter."

Fans online have had mixed reactions to Fury's words, but they noted that he has finally begun to approach this fight with full seriousness.