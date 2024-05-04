The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh

The holder of the WBC title in the heavyweight division, Tyson Fury, along with his team, has arrived in Riyadh. It is in the capital of Saudi Arabia where, in two weeks on May 18th, the battle for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion between the "Gypsy King" and Oleksandr Usyk will take place.

The fight will be for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion. The "Gypsy King" holds the WBC championship belt, while the Ukrainian holds all the other major belts, namely the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles.

This event has captured the attention of many prominent figures. Earlier, we reported that Anthony Joshua named the favorite for the bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman was announcing that an agreement had been made between the boxers for a second fight.