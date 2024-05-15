RU RU
Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League

Football news Today, 04:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The modest Catalonian club Girona has become one of the standout revelations of the current season in world football. Michel's team secured a top-four spot in La Liga as early as the 34th round, guaranteeing a place in the UEFA Champions League. However, there is a risk that Girona might not be allowed to participate in Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

According to The Times journalist Martin Ziegler, Girona is part of the City Football Group, effectively owned by the same proprietors as Manchester City. UEFA regulations state that clubs owned by the same person or company cannot participate in the same competition.

To retain their right to compete in the Champions League, Girona's owners must reduce their stake in the club.

It is noted that if Girona does not take the necessary measures, they will only play in the Europa League next season.

It is worth recalling that Girona has never before participated in any European competition in its history.

Related teams and leagues
Girona LaLiga Spain Champions League
