Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury

Former world champion in the heavyweight division, Tony Bellew (30-3-1, 20 KOs), explained how WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), will defeat WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

"Usyk will win against Fury on points – 100%. I thought Joshua would defeat Usyk the first time, so this prediction has nothing to do with my loss to him.

What style is the toughest to fight against for Fury? It's against a fighter on his back foot. Usyk wants you to attack him. He makes you look like a complete fool. He won't leave Fury any other choice but to attack him because he will create an early advantage, and Fury will be chasing shadows.

Fury won't be chasing Usyk like a madman because that plays into the Ukrainian's hands. But at some points, Tyson will have to press, and that's where he will stumble," Bellew said.

Initially, the most anticipated fight of 2024 between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury was scheduled for February 17, but the Briton suffered an injury in training camp. The new date for the fight is May 18, 2024.

