Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season

Thanks to Manchester City's victory over Tottenham (2-0) yesterday, we have officially learned the name of the fourth team from the English Premier League that will compete in the 2024/25 Champions League.

Joining Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, Aston Villa has unexpectedly secured a spot. This marks only the third time in history that the Birmingham team has qualified for the Champions League.

Aston Villa's players watched the Tottenham versus Manchester City match together, and after its conclusion, they celebrated with a grand party.

The last time Aston Villa reached the Champions League was in the distant 1982/83 season, when the tournament was still known as the European Cup. Aston Villa first participated in the European Cup during the 1981/82 season, when they triumphed by defeating Bayern Munich in the final.

In the final round of this Premier League season, Aston Villa will face Crystal Palace, but this match will hold no significance for the standings.

