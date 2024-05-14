RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news One step to the title. Manchester City defeats Tottenham, leaving "Spurs" without Champions League

One step to the title. Manchester City defeats Tottenham, leaving "Spurs" without Champions League

Football news Today, 16:58
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester City traveled to face Tottenham in a rescheduled match of the 34th round of the Premier League.

The "Spurs" started the match more actively and created a dangerous moment early on, but Ederson showed his reflexes after Bentancur's shot. The visitors responded with a shot from Foden.

Afterward, the game transitioned into a calm and sluggish pace: both teams clearly feared making mistakes and waited for their opponent to slip up. This cautious style persisted until halftime, and the spectators understandably didn't witness any goals.

However, the second half saw Manchester City's players start more energetically. Initially, Romero saved the hosts from conceding, but a few minutes later, the goalkeeper was left helpless as City executed an excellent combination, which Haaland finished off with a precise strike.

All the hosts' attempts to equalize proved futile. They created few genuinely dangerous moments to salvage the match. Towards the end, Son had a superb opportunity, but the Korean couldn't outmaneuver Ortega, who came on instead of Ederson.

In stoppage time, City earned the right to take a penalty, which Haaland confidently converted, completing his brace.

After today's victory, City surpassed Arsenal by two points. Now, the fate of the title lies entirely in the hands of the "Citizens." In the final round, Guardiola's team will face West Ham, while Arsenal will meet Everton.

As for Tottenham, the "Spurs" have lost even the theoretical chance of finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season. Aston Villa is already out of reach.

Premier League, 34th round
Tottenham - Manchester City - 0:2
Goals: Haaland, 51, 90+1 (penalty)

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 16:57 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Boxing News Today, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Football news Today, 16:02 The legend of the Spanish top club is open to changes, despite the recent contract extension Boxing News Today, 15:29 "This is another motivation to win" - Usyk about his team's fight with Fury's team Football news Today, 15:08 The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League Basketball news Today, 15:01 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:47 The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury Tennis news Today, 14:19 All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined Football news Today, 14:13 UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League Football news Today, 13:41 It has been revealed under what condition Real Madrid will sell their goalkeeper Tennis news Today, 13:38 Daniil Medvedev suffers a defeat and sensationally exits the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024