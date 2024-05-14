One step to the title. Manchester City defeats Tottenham, leaving "Spurs" without Champions League

Manchester City traveled to face Tottenham in a rescheduled match of the 34th round of the Premier League.

The "Spurs" started the match more actively and created a dangerous moment early on, but Ederson showed his reflexes after Bentancur's shot. The visitors responded with a shot from Foden.

Afterward, the game transitioned into a calm and sluggish pace: both teams clearly feared making mistakes and waited for their opponent to slip up. This cautious style persisted until halftime, and the spectators understandably didn't witness any goals.

However, the second half saw Manchester City's players start more energetically. Initially, Romero saved the hosts from conceding, but a few minutes later, the goalkeeper was left helpless as City executed an excellent combination, which Haaland finished off with a precise strike.

All the hosts' attempts to equalize proved futile. They created few genuinely dangerous moments to salvage the match. Towards the end, Son had a superb opportunity, but the Korean couldn't outmaneuver Ortega, who came on instead of Ederson.

In stoppage time, City earned the right to take a penalty, which Haaland confidently converted, completing his brace.

After today's victory, City surpassed Arsenal by two points. Now, the fate of the title lies entirely in the hands of the "Citizens." In the final round, Guardiola's team will face West Ham, while Arsenal will meet Everton.

As for Tottenham, the "Spurs" have lost even the theoretical chance of finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season. Aston Villa is already out of reach.

Premier League, 34th round

Tottenham - Manchester City - 0:2

Goals: Haaland, 51, 90+1 (penalty)