NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket

On the night of Wednesday, May 1, to Thursday, May 2, basketball fans will have another NBA playoff night. Two matches will take place on this game day. It's worth noting that the series lasts until one team wins four games.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule of the two upcoming game days. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.

NBA Playoffs. Game day schedule

1:30 Boston - Miami

4:00 Clippers - Dallas

NBA 2024 playoff bracket

Western Conference

Play-in Tournament schedule

April 16-19

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers 106:110 Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors 118:94 New Orleans Pelicans ↑ vs Sacramento Kings 105:98

Playoffs schedule

First Round. Starts April 20

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans 4:0 (94:92, 124:92, 106:85, 97:89)

vs New Orleans Pelicans 4:0 (94:92, 124:92, 106:85, 97:89) Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks 2:2 (109:97, 93:96, 90:101, 116:111)

Minnesota Timberwolves ↑ vs Phoenix Suns 4:0 (120:95, 105:93, 126:109, 122:116)

vs Phoenix Suns 4:0 (120:95, 105:93, 126:109, 122:116) Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers 4:1 (114:103, 101:99, 105:112, 108:119, 108:106)

Eastern Conference

Play-in Tournament schedule

April 16-19

Philadelphia 76ers ↑ vs Miami Heat 105:104 Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks 131:116 Miami Heat ↑ vs Chicago Bulls 112:91

Playoffs schedule

First Round. Starts April 20th

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat 3:1 (114:94, 101:111, 104:84, 102:88)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic 3:2 (97:83, 96:86, 121:83, 89:112, 104:103)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers 2:3 (104:94, 108:25, 118:121, 113:126, 115:92)

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers 3:2 (111:104, 104:101, 114:125, 97:92, 106:112)

