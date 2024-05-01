RU RU
NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket

Today, 10:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The NBA playoffs of 2024: schedule, outcomes, and bracket Photo: Brad Penner / USA TODAY

On the night of Wednesday, May 1, to Thursday, May 2, basketball fans will have another NBA playoff night. Two matches will take place on this game day. It's worth noting that the series lasts until one team wins four games.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule of the two upcoming game days. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.

NBA Playoffs. Game day schedule

  • 1:30 Boston - Miami
  • 4:00 Clippers - Dallas

NBA 2024 playoff bracket

Western Conference

Play-in Tournament schedule

April 16-19

  1. New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers 106:110
  2. Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors 118:94
  3. New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings 105:98

Playoffs schedule

First Round. Starts April 20

  • Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans 4:0 (94:92, 124:92, 106:85, 97:89)
  • Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks 2:2 (109:97, 93:96, 90:101, 116:111)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns 4:0 (120:95, 105:93, 126:109, 122:116)
  • Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers 4:1 (114:103, 101:99, 105:112, 108:119, 108:106)

Eastern Conference

Play-in Tournament schedule

April 16-19

  1. Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat 105:104
  2. Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks 131:116
  3. Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls 112:91

Playoffs schedule

First Round. Starts April 20th

  • Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat 3:1 (114:94, 101:111, 104:84, 102:88)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic 3:2 (97:83, 96:86, 121:83, 89:112, 104:103)
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers 2:3 (104:94, 108:25, 118:121, 113:126, 115:92)
  • New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers 3:2 (111:104, 104:101, 114:125, 97:92, 106:112)

Next game day schedule

  • 00:30 Indiana - Milwaukee
  • 3:00 Philadelphia - Knicks
  • Orlando - Cleveland
