Skipping to the end of the season. Everton confirmed an injury to a pivotal defender

Everton has officially confirmed the injury to left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who will miss the remainder of the season.

On their official channels, the Toffees announced that the Ukrainian underwent examination, revealing a ligament injury to the ankle joint. Mykolenko does not require surgery, but he will not return to the field for the remainder of this season.

Recall, we recently reported that Everton's left-back and Ukrainian national team player, Vitaliy Mykolenko, may miss Euro 2024 due to his injury. The footballer sustained the injury during the first half of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on April 24th. He completed the first half before being replaced by Ashley Young.

In the current season, Vitaliy Mykolenko has appeared in 28 Premier League matches, scoring 2 goals.

Incidentally, Everton emerged victorious in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool with a score of 2-0. The goals were scored by Brentford and Calvert-Lewin. Everton currently occupies 15th place in the league table with 36 points.