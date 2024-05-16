Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Prediction on game Wellington Phoenix wont lose Odds: 1.53 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 18, the second leg of the A-League playoff semi-final will take place, with Wellington Phoenix hosting Melbourne Victory. The first leg in Melbourne ended in a 0-0 draw. The predictions and bets for this encounter have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Wellington Phoenix

The team from New Zealand's capital was one of the best in the A-League regular season. Wellington Phoenix finished in second place and is now on the verge of reaching the A-League playoff final for the first time in their history.

Wellington Phoenix is in good form. Giancarlo Italiano's team has suffered only one defeat in their last seven matches and thrashed Macarthur 3-0 in the final round of the regular season. Phoenix has not lost a home game since December 23 of last year, remaining unbeaten in nine consecutive matches.

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory finished in third place in the regular season and was expected to be the favorite when traveling to New Zealand. In the first leg, Melbourne completely neutralized Wellington's attack and dominated possession but failed to score. The match in Wellington will be entirely different.

Melbourne Victory has not won in regulation time in their last four matches. In the previous playoff round, they only managed to eliminate Melbourne City in a penalty shootout.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Melbourne Victory has not reached the A-League playoff final since 2018, when they became champions.

Wellington Phoenix has not lost to Melbourne Victory since April of last year.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Wellington is on the brink of their first-ever A-League final and plays very strongly at home. My bet is a double chance for Wellington Phoenix (1X).