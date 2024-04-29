The Everton defender is at risk of missing Euro 2024 due to injury

A left-back for Everton and the Ukrainian national team, Vitaliy Mykolenko, may miss Euro 2024 due to an ankle ligament injury. This information is reported by Ukrainian media.

The footballer sustained the injury during the first half of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on April 24th. The defender played out the first half and was then substituted for Ashley Young. After an initial MRI examination, Everton's doctors stated that the 24-year-old player may require surgery, which would prevent him from joining his national team for Euro.

However, after further examination by other specialists, the need for surgical intervention became questionable. Ultimately, on April 30th, Mykolenko is scheduled for another examination, after which the medical council will decide whether the player needs surgery and, consequently, whether he will be able to participate in Euro.

It is worth noting that in the current season, Vitaliy Mykolenko has played 28 matches in the Premier League, scoring 2 goals.