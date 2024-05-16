Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 212 Odds: 1.63 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the sixth game of the NBA playoff second-round series, the Indiana Pacers will face the New York Knicks. The match will take place in Indianapolis on the night of Saturday, May 18. The game is scheduled to start at 02:30 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided their prediction for this match.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana had a decent regular season, finishing in sixth place in their conference. In the playoffs, they faced the formidable Milwaukee Bucks, and many predicted an early exit for the Pacers. However, the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in several games played in Indiana's favor, and they secured a 4-2 series victory.

The duel against the Knicks started with two losses on the road, but two home victories brought the Pacers back into the game. The loss in the last match leaves Indiana with no margin for error, and a win in the next game will only force a decisive seventh game in the series.

New York Knicks

The Knicks surprised many by performing excellently in the regular season, ultimately securing a high second place. This earned them a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, which they won 4-2.

The Knicks continue their playoff run without their leader Julius Randle and currently lead the series against the Pacers 3-2, winning all home games. A win in the next game will see them advance to the conference finals, where the Boston Celtics are already waiting for their opponent.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

Indiana has won their last 10 home games.

The Knicks have lost half of their away games in the current playoffs.

Indiana has won all their home games against New York this season.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction

The home team has a good chance to even the series, considering their excellent home court performance. I think the game will be high-scoring and I am betting on a total of over 212 points.