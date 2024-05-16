Czech Republic vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5.5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between the national teams of the Czech Republic and Austria will take place. The game will be held in Prague on Friday, May 17. The match is scheduled to start at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Czech Republic

In the next match against Austria, the Czech team aims to secure their spot in the World Championship playoffs. The tournament hosts confidently defeated Norway and Denmark, while their matches against Finland and Switzerland went to shootouts, with the Czechs winning one and losing the other. Among the serious opponents, the Czechs still have a game against Canada, while the matches against Austria and Great Britain should serve as a warm-up before the quarterfinals.

Austria

The Austrian team had no chance in their first match against Denmark, but their next two games drew positive attention. In the game against Switzerland, the team conceded a decisive goal at the very end and lost 5-6, while the match against Canada went into overtime, ending 6-7. Currently, Austria is in the penultimate position in their group, but they have a good chance of earning points in the matches against Great Britain and Norway, which could help them maintain their place in the elite division.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

The Czech Republic has not lost in regulation time in this tournament.

Austria has lost four games in a row and will play against Finland before facing the Czech team.

The Czechs have won all their last four head-to-head matches against Austria.

Czech Republic vs Austria Prediction

There is no doubt about the victory of the tournament hosts, as the Czechs are significantly stronger than their upcoming opponents. Considering the scoring capabilities of both teams, I suggest betting on a total of over 5.5 goals.