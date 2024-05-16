RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Czech Republic vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Czech Republic vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Czech Republic vs Austria prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknownn
Czech Republic Czech Republic
World Championship 17 may 2024, 13:20 Czech Republic - Austria
Prague , О2 Арена
Austria Austria
Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between the national teams of the Czech Republic and Austria will take place. The game will be held in Prague on Friday, May 17. The match is scheduled to start at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Czech Republic

In the next match against Austria, the Czech team aims to secure their spot in the World Championship playoffs. The tournament hosts confidently defeated Norway and Denmark, while their matches against Finland and Switzerland went to shootouts, with the Czechs winning one and losing the other. Among the serious opponents, the Czechs still have a game against Canada, while the matches against Austria and Great Britain should serve as a warm-up before the quarterfinals.

Austria

The Austrian team had no chance in their first match against Denmark, but their next two games drew positive attention. In the game against Switzerland, the team conceded a decisive goal at the very end and lost 5-6, while the match against Canada went into overtime, ending 6-7. Currently, Austria is in the penultimate position in their group, but they have a good chance of earning points in the matches against Great Britain and Norway, which could help them maintain their place in the elite division.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

  • The Czech Republic has not lost in regulation time in this tournament.
  • Austria has lost four games in a row and will play against Finland before facing the Czech team.
  • The Czechs have won all their last four head-to-head matches against Austria.

Czech Republic vs Austria Prediction

There is no doubt about the victory of the tournament hosts, as the Czechs are significantly stronger than their upcoming opponents. Considering the scoring capabilities of both teams, I suggest betting on a total of over 5.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 09:00 Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.83 Cori Gauff Recommended MelBet
Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Sweden Bet now MelBet
Finland vs Austria prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.61 Austria Bet now MelBet
National Bank vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.59 Al Masry SC Recommended MelBet
ENPPI vs Future FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 ENPPI Odds: 1.87 Future FC Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:11 Newcastle could lose their star for less than £100million Football news Today, 06:05 Athletic Bilbao substituted their goalkeeper in the 61st minute. The reason is quite intriguing Football news Today, 05:40 Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign one of the Bundesliga's top scorers Boxing News Today, 05:12 "Not if, but when I win," commented Alexander Usyk on the upcoming fight against Fury Football news Today, 05:09 "No doubt about it". Ten Hag reacted to rumours of Fernandes moving to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:36 Athletic have put a condition on all bidders for their top star Football news Today, 04:33 "We will do everything to win the Cup," Eric ten Hag thanked the fans for their support Football news Today, 04:17 Real Madrid legend turned down Bayer. He already knows where he wants to play Football news Today, 03:49 An assist and a red card. How the Chelsea captain returned to the field after injury Football news Today, 03:42 Almeria – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024