RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Great Britain vs Denmark prediction Photo: rt.com/ Author unknownn
Great Britain Great Britain
World Championship 17 may 2024, 09:20 Great Britain - Denmark
Prague , О2 Арена
Denmark Denmark
Prediction on game W2(-2)
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between the national teams of Great Britain and Denmark will take place. The game will be held in Prague on Friday, May 17. The match is scheduled to start at 16:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Great Britain

No one expected a breakthrough or a fight for a playoff spot from the British team, but scoring just two goals is still disappointing. Interestingly, both goals came in the opening match against Canada, while the games against Finland and Switzerland ended with no goals for the British team. Just participating in the elite division can be considered a certain success for Great Britain, and in the matches against Austria, Norway, and Denmark, they can reasonably hope to earn some points.

Denmark

Denmark has already played four matches in this World Championship. The victory in the opening match against Austria remains their only win so far. While it was difficult to expect points from the matches against the Czech Republic and Canada, the loss to Norway was quite unexpected. The chances of advancing to the playoffs are slim, as the Danes still have to play against the national teams of Switzerland and Finland, in addition to the match against Great Britain.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

  • Great Britain has lost four games in a row and failed to score in the last two.
  • Denmark has suffered three consecutive defeats with a total goal difference of 5:14.
  • The teams have played four matches against each other, all of which ended in triumph for the Scandinavian team.

Great Britain vs Denmark Prediction

The British team has only managed to score goals in one match against Denmark. This game is likely to follow a similar pattern, and the suggested bet is on Denmark to win with a handicap of -2 goals.

Prediction on game W2(-2)
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 09:00 Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.83 Cori Gauff Recommended MelBet
Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Sweden Bet now MelBet
Finland vs Austria prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.61 Austria Bet now MelBet
National Bank vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.59 Al Masry SC Recommended MelBet
ENPPI vs Future FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 ENPPI Odds: 1.87 Future FC Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:11 Newcastle could lose their star for less than £100million Football news Today, 06:05 Athletic Bilbao substituted their goalkeeper in the 61st minute. The reason is quite intriguing Football news Today, 05:40 Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign one of the Bundesliga's top scorers Boxing News Today, 05:12 "Not if, but when I win," commented Alexander Usyk on the upcoming fight against Fury Football news Today, 05:09 "No doubt about it". Ten Hag reacted to rumours of Fernandes moving to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:36 Athletic have put a condition on all bidders for their top star Football news Today, 04:33 "We will do everything to win the Cup," Eric ten Hag thanked the fans for their support Football news Today, 04:17 Real Madrid legend turned down Bayer. He already knows where he wants to play Football news Today, 03:49 An assist and a red card. How the Chelsea captain returned to the field after injury Football news Today, 03:42 Almeria – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024