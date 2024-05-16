Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between the national teams of Great Britain and Denmark will take place. The game will be held in Prague on Friday, May 17. The match is scheduled to start at 16:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Great Britain

No one expected a breakthrough or a fight for a playoff spot from the British team, but scoring just two goals is still disappointing. Interestingly, both goals came in the opening match against Canada, while the games against Finland and Switzerland ended with no goals for the British team. Just participating in the elite division can be considered a certain success for Great Britain, and in the matches against Austria, Norway, and Denmark, they can reasonably hope to earn some points.

Denmark

Denmark has already played four matches in this World Championship. The victory in the opening match against Austria remains their only win so far. While it was difficult to expect points from the matches against the Czech Republic and Canada, the loss to Norway was quite unexpected. The chances of advancing to the playoffs are slim, as the Danes still have to play against the national teams of Switzerland and Finland, in addition to the match against Great Britain.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

Great Britain has lost four games in a row and failed to score in the last two.

Denmark has suffered three consecutive defeats with a total goal difference of 5:14.

The teams have played four matches against each other, all of which ended in triumph for the Scandinavian team.

Great Britain vs Denmark Prediction

The British team has only managed to score goals in one match against Denmark. This game is likely to follow a similar pattern, and the suggested bet is on Denmark to win with a handicap of -2 goals.