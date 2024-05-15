Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Prediction on game New York Rangers Total over 2 Odds: 1.57 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the sixth game of the second-round playoff series of the Stanley Cup, the Carolina Hurricanes will face off against the New York Rangers. The match will take place on the night of Friday, May 17. The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are having a stellar season in the National Hockey League. The team finished second in the final standings of the Eastern Conference and faced the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. The Hurricanes dominated the series, losing only one game, and advanced to the next stage. Their opponent is again a New York team, but of a much higher caliber. The Hurricanes lost the first three games but managed to bring the series back to life by winning the next two.

New York Rangers

The Rangers haven't won the Stanley Cup in 30 years, but this season they have a good chance to become the league's best team for the fifth time in history. The team performed well during the regular season, and in the first round of the playoffs, they easily overcame the Washington Capitals. It seemed that the duel with Carolina would also be a walk in the park, but after three victories, the Rangers have lost the last two games. To avoid a nerve-wracking seventh game, the team needs to close out the series in the next match.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

Carolina has not lost in regulation time on home ice in the current Stanley Cup run.

After a nine-game winning streak, the Rangers have lost two games in a row.

The series score is 3-2 in favor of the Rangers, and in the regular season, the New York team was also stronger, winning 2-1.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Prediction

Bookmakers are inclined to believe that the Hurricanes will even the score in the series, but the Rangers will be looking to break their losing streak. My bet is on the individual total of the visiting team to be over 2 goals.