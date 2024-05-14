RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Oklahoma Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Oklahoma Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Oklahoma Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknownn
Oklahoma Thunder Oklahoma Thunder
NBA 15 may 2024, 20:30 Oklahoma Thunder - Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma , Paycom Center
Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks
Prediction on game Total over 209.5
Odds: 1.63

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs' second round series, a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks will take place. The game is scheduled for Thursday night, May 16th, with the tip-off at 03:30 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Oklahoma City Thunder

After an outstanding regular season, where the Thunder finished first in the Western Conference standings, the team continues to delight its fans with excellent results. In the first round of the playoffs, Oklahoma City left no chance for the New Orleans Pelicans, but the series against Dallas has been much tougher. The team boasts the best three-point shooting and shot-blocking percentages, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an exceptional season.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas managed to edge out the Clippers in the first round, avoiding a seventh game in the series. The series against Oklahoma City is following a similar pattern. The Mavericks lost the first game, then won twice, but allowed their opponents to even the score again. The matchup is often viewed through the lens of the team leaders — Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander. So far, the Slovenian player is outperforming the talented Canadian in all major metrics.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

  • Oklahoma City has lost only one home game out of their last nine.
  • The Mavericks have scored over 100 points only twice in their previous away games.
  • The series is currently tied at 2-2, but in the regular season, three out of four games ended with a Thunder victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Thunder are considered favorites for this match by bookmakers and have good chances of advancing to the Western Conference Finals. However, Doncic and his team will certainly put up a fight, making for an exciting game. I will bet on the total points to be over 209.5.

Prediction on game Total over 209.5
Odds: 1.63

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction Premiership Scotland Today, 14:30 Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Rangers Odds: 1.68 Dundee FC Recommended MelBet
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Tottenham Odds: 1.56 Manchester City Bet now BetWinner
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tottenham Odds: 1.78 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.65 Deportivo Alaves Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Girona Odds: 1.72 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:07 Saudi Arabian Professional League clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 12:52 The head coach of PSG has announced several transfers for the summer in one go Boxing News Today, 12:15 Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Football news Today, 12:11 The legendary defender of Real Madrid has received offers from clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 11:37 Masters of Rome. Zverev easily reaches the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 11:29 Tyson Fury declared that the bout with Usyk is "insignificant" to him Football news Today, 11:15 The MLS club has announced the signing of a legend of the French national team Hockey news Today, 11:02 The NHL has disqualified a Russian hockey player for the use of banned substances NFL News Today, 10:47 The most expensive in the history of the franchise. NFL club extends contract with its star Football news Today, 10:41 WhoScored named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024