Oklahoma Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

As part of Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs' second round series, a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks will take place. The game is scheduled for Thursday night, May 16th, with the tip-off at 03:30 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Oklahoma City Thunder

After an outstanding regular season, where the Thunder finished first in the Western Conference standings, the team continues to delight its fans with excellent results. In the first round of the playoffs, Oklahoma City left no chance for the New Orleans Pelicans, but the series against Dallas has been much tougher. The team boasts the best three-point shooting and shot-blocking percentages, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an exceptional season.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas managed to edge out the Clippers in the first round, avoiding a seventh game in the series. The series against Oklahoma City is following a similar pattern. The Mavericks lost the first game, then won twice, but allowed their opponents to even the score again. The matchup is often viewed through the lens of the team leaders — Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander. So far, the Slovenian player is outperforming the talented Canadian in all major metrics.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Oklahoma City has lost only one home game out of their last nine.

The Mavericks have scored over 100 points only twice in their previous away games.

The series is currently tied at 2-2, but in the regular season, three out of four games ended with a Thunder victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Thunder are considered favorites for this match by bookmakers and have good chances of advancing to the Western Conference Finals. However, Doncic and his team will certainly put up a fight, making for an exciting game. I will bet on the total points to be over 209.5.