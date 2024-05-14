Switzerland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 6.5 Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

As part of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between Switzerland and Great Britain will take place. The game will be held in Prague on Wednesday, May 15th. The match is scheduled to start at 20:20 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by the experts at Dailysports.

Switzerland

The Swiss team has had a great start to the current World Championship and boasts a solid roster, featuring many players from National Hockey League teams. In their first game, the Swiss confidently defeated Norway, and then snatched a last-second victory in a thrilling match against neighboring Austria. Their most challenging game so far was against the host nation, the Czech Republic, with Switzerland securing the win in a shootout.

Great Britain

The British team is not considered a top-tier hockey team, but they earned the right to compete in the elite division at the World Championship. In their first match against the formidable Canada, Great Britain put up a fight and only lost 2-4. However, their game against Finland was a complete disaster, with the Scandinavians scoring eight unanswered goals and sending Great Britain to the bottom of the standings.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Switzerland has won four consecutive matches.

Great Britain is on a three-match losing streak.

The teams have faced each other only once, in 2021, with Switzerland winning 6-3.

Switzerland vs Great Britain Prediction

The British team cannot be seriously considered as a real contender against Switzerland. I believe that the match will end in a blowout, and I am betting on a total of over 6.5 goals.