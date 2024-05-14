Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-2.5) Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the quarterfinals of the prestigious WTA 1000 series tournament, a match between Elena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka will take place. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 15th. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by the experts at Dailysports.

Elena Ostapenko

Ostapenko has been showing good results this season and currently ranks among the top ten strongest tennis players in the world. However, her performances on clay have not been the best. She was eliminated in the first round in Stuttgart, and in Madrid, she was unable to advance beyond the quarterfinals, losing to Ons Jabeur. In Rome, Elena defeated Potapova, and then won in three sets against Sorribes Tormo and Schmiedlova.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka continues to chase Iga Swiatek but is still far from her best form, although her recent results have improved. In Madrid, Aryna played well, but suffered a disappointing defeat in the final match against the world number one. In Rome, Sabalenka started with a tough victory over Kateryna Volynets, and then successively defeated two Ukrainian players, Dayana Yastremska and Elina Svitolina.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Ostapenko won three consecutive matches for the first time since February.

Sabalenka has avoided a three-set match only twice in her last ten matches.

The tennis players have met twice before, with Sabalenka winning both matches.

Elena Ostapenko - Aryna Sabalenka Prediction

Sabalenka currently appears stronger than her upcoming opponent, so there are grounds to bet on her victory. I believe that a bet on Sabalenka's success with a -2.5 handicap should confidently play out.