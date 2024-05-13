Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 4.5 Odds: 1.74 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, there will be a match between the national teams of Denmark and Norway. The match will take place on Tuesday, May 14. The game is scheduled to start at 16:20 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by the experts at Dailysports.

Denmark

At the current World Championship, the Danes have already played two matches. In the opening game, the Danish national team defeated the Austrians, convincingly winning each of the three periods. In the second game against the main favorites, the Canadians, they had no chance, as confirmed by the final score - a 1:5 defeat.

Denmark is noticeably stronger than Austria and Great Britain, and to a greater extent than Norway. They will definitely face problems in reaching the playoffs, but they are quite capable of giving the Swiss and the Czechs a good fight.

Norway

Despite the presence of the main star, Mats Zuccarello, in the Norwegian lineup, a poor start to the tournament hardly surprised anyone. In both matches against the Czechs and the Swiss, the Norwegian team looked decent only in the first period. However, the game against the Finns didn't go well from the very beginning.

As a result, three defeats look quite logical, and the Scandinavians have the right to hope for a maximum of sixth place. Norway's main competitors will be the national teams of Great Britain and Austria.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

The last two matches involving the Danish national team ended with a score of 5:1.

Norway has lost four consecutive matches.

The last three head-to-head matches between the teams ended in victory for the Norwegian national team.

Denmark - Norway Prediction

We are in for an interesting match between two roughly equal teams. It's worth noting that the countries are adjacent to each other, so the match can be considered a kind of derby. I suggest betting on the total over 4.5 goals.