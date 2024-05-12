RU RU
Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknownn
Alejandro Tabilo Alejandro Tabilo
ATP Roma 14 may 2024, 05:00 Alejandro Tabilo - Karen Khachanov
Roma, Roma
Karen Khachanov Karen Khachanov
Linebet
In the fourth round of the prestigious ATP Masters series in Rome, there will be a match between Alejandro Tabilo and Karen Khachanov. The match will take place on Tuesday, May 14th, with a scheduled start time of 12:00 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Alejandro Tabilo

The 26-year-old Chilean caused the main sensation of the current tournament. Ranked 32nd in the world, Tabilo started from the second round in the Rome Masters, defeating German Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets. In the next stage, many predicted Tabilo's exit, but he surprisingly easily dealt with world number one Novak Djokovic. The match ended with the Chilean winning in two sets — 6:2, 6:3.

Karen Khachanov

Khachanov has been performing well on clay, and the current Masters is no exception. The Russian defeated Alexander Bublik and Francisco Cerundolo without dropping a set. In Monte Carlo and Madrid, Khachanov was stopped by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner, respectively. Compared to them, Tabilo appears to be a less challenging opponent, giving Khachanov a good chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Tabilo has won six consecutive matches.
  • Khachanov has not lost to opponents ranked below him since Indian Wells.
  • The two players have only met once before, in 2022 in the Netherlands on grass, where Karen achieved a convincing victory.

Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov Prediction

Despite Tabilo defeating Djokovic, his opponent is considered the favorite in this match. I believe Khachanov has a better chance of advancing to the quarterfinals, so I predict his victory.

Prediction on game Win Karen Khachanov
Odds: 1.56

Linebet
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
