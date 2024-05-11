Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Fiorentina and Monza. The encounter will take place in Florence on Monday, May 13th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by experts from Dailysports.

Fiorentina

The "Viola" secured their second consecutive entry into the final of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. If last year they lost to West Ham, this time their chances of winning the trophy are much greater. They will face the rather modest Olympiacos in the final.

Fiorentina can secure a place in the Europa League not only by winning the Conference League but also by fighting for the 7th-8th place in Serie A, where they currently have good chances of success under Vincenzo Italiano's leadership.

Monza

After a fairly successful last season, many expected a certain breakthrough from Monza. However, the team failed to meet expectations but also didn't collapse in the league standings.

The Lombardia club, like last season, remained at the same level and will finish in the middle of the table again. However, Monza is currently experiencing a downturn in results and hasn't won a match in almost two months.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Fiorentina has been both scoring and conceding goals in their last five matches.

In the previous three away games, Monza scored only one goal.

Monza has never won in Florence.

Fiorentina vs Monza Prediction

Considering the tight schedule for the hosts and Monza's poor form, it's unlikely that we'll see many goals in this match. Therefore, a bet on under 3 total goals looks promising.