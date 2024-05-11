RU RU
Main Predictions Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy 13 may 2024, 12:30 Lecce - Udinese
-
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
Udinese Udinese
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Lecce and Udinese. The encounter will take place on Monday, May 13th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by experts from Dailysports.

Lecce

Under the guidance of Luca Gotti, Lecce finds themselves in a relatively safe zone, as they have a seven-point lead over the relegation zone with three matches left in the season. The team is in good form, having earned eight points in their last four matches.

Key victories over direct competitors Sassuolo and Empoli played a significant role, and a win in the next game against Udinese will secure Lecce's place in Serie A for the next season.

Udinese

Udinese is the most draw-prone team in the league, having drawn a remarkable 18 times in 35 matches! However, their number of victories stands at only 4, which leaves the team in the relegation zone.

In recent matches, Udinese has taken points from Napoli and Bologna, and after facing Lecce, Cannavaro's team will play against direct competitors Empoli and Frosinone. Considering the relatively easy schedule, fans have reason for optimism and hope that the team can avoid relegation and remain in Serie A.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Lecce has not lost in three consecutive home matches.
  • Udinese has not experienced the joy of victory for the past two months.
  • Udinese has been unable to defeat Lecce for four years.

Lecce vs Udinese Prediction

Both teams are motivated, so their competition promises to be interesting and intense. I suggest betting on the total goals scored being over 2.

