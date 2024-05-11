RU RU
Main Predictions Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Aston Villa Aston Villa
Premier League England 13 may 2024, 15:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Liverpool Liverpool
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 37th round of the English Premier League, there will be a match between Aston Villa and Liverpool. The encounter will take place in Birmingham on Monday, May 13th. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by experts from Dailysports.

  • Also read:

Aston Villa

Aston Villa has a fantastic opportunity to return to the Champions League for the first time in a long while. The only competitor for the fourth place is Tottenham, but the "Spurs" have already lost four consecutive matches and are not in the best form.

Unai Emery's team typically performs strongly in European competitions, but Villa missed a great chance to compete for victory in the Conference League this season, losing to Greek side Olympiacos in the final.

Liverpool

The "Reds" have stopped competing for the title, leaving Arsenal and Man City to battle it out between themselves. The third position is secure, and significant changes await the club in the summer. Arne Slot from Feyenoord will replace Klopp as the head coach, and the future of Salah and Nunez at Anfield is also uncertain. In any case, Liverpool is simply finishing out the current season without any tournament tasks or motivation.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Aston Villa has not won in four consecutive games.
  • Liverpool has conceded four goals in their last two away matches.
  • Villa has not defeated the "Reds" since 2020.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

Both teams are not in the best form but currently occupy the third and fourth positions in the Premier League table. Villa performs well at home, so I suggest betting on their victory with a +1 handicap.

