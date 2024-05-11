Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Prediction on game Real Sociedad Total over 0.5 Odds: 1.53 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 35th round of the Spanish La Liga, there will be a match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad. The encounter will take place in Catalonia on Monday, May 13th. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by experts from Dailysports.

Barcelona

The Catalans managed to persuade Xavi to change his decision to leave and continue working with the team next season. The players themselves support the coach, many of whom Xavi paved the way for in professional football.

Girona stumbled in the match against Alavés, allowing their neighbors to move up to the second place. In the upcoming season, the team will surely be expected to contend for the title, as this year is considered unsuccessful.

Real Sociedad

The "Basques" have performed decently in this season's UEFA Champions League, where they were stopped by PSG in the round of 16. On the other hand, their performance at home hasn't been particularly noteworthy. The team's task for the remaining four matches will be to maintain the sixth place against the advances of Betis. This would allow the team from San Sebastián to compete in the Europa League next season. The gap is currently only two points, and the teams will face each other in a direct clash in the penultimate round.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Barça has conceded 13 goals in their last four matches.

Real Sociedad has lost only one away match out of the last seven in La Liga.

In the first-round match, Barcelona celebrated a minimal victory.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Xavi's charges must capitalize on Girona's stumble, but they face a fairly strong opponent. I believe the visitors will give Barcelona a tough fight and manage to score at least once in their net.