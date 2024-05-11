RU RU
Main Predictions Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Jan Novak
Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction Photo: vse-pro-sport.com.ua/ Author unknown
Edmonton Oilers Edmonton Oilers
NHL 12 may 2024, 20:30 Edmonton Oilers - Vancouver Canucks
Edmonton , Rogers Place
Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks
Prediction on game Win Edmonton Oilers
Odds: 1.81
In the third match of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, there will be a clash between Edmonton and Vancouver. The encounter is scheduled for the night of Monday, May 13th, with the game set to begin at 03:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by experts from Dailysports.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton performed well in the regular season, securing fourth place in the Western Conference. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team started off strong, effortlessly defeating the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, dropping just one game in the series.

The duel with Vancouver has proven to be more challenging. In both matches, the Oilers scored four goals each, but in the first instance, it wasn't enough for victory. In the next two matches on their home ice, Edmonton will seek to gain momentum before the series returns to Canada.

Vancouver Canucks

The excellent regular season performance of the Canadian team smoothly transitioned into the playoffs, where the Canucks faced serious challenges. In the first-round series against Nashville, the Canucks achieved victory with a score of 4:2, but it drained them significantly.

Vancouver's strong defense is pitted against Edmonton's superb attacking line. In the first two matches, the opponents exchanged victories, further intensifying the intrigue in this matchup.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Edmonton lost in regular time on their home ice during the regular season, precisely in a match against Vancouver.
  • The Canucks have won their last three away matches.
  • All four matches between the teams in the regular season ended in victories for Vancouver.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Prediction

The Oilers are rightfully considered favorites in this matchup, and I believe they will take the lead in the series in the next game. My bet is a clean victory for Edmonton.

Prediction on game Win Edmonton Oilers
Odds: 1.81
