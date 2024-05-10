Juventus vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Juventus Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.57 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Juventus and Salernitana will take place in Turin on Sunday, May 12th. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Here's the match prediction by Dailysports.

Juventus

It's been a controversial and ambiguous season for Juventus. Some may blame Allegri and the players for the lack of championship ambitions and the modest performance, while others understand that given the limited squad resources, the team has achieved a decent result overall.

The bosses of Juventus are concerned about the team's pragmatic style of play and are considering a number of candidates to replace the coach. The team has scored only 48 goals in 35 matches and has drawn their last four games. A victory in the next game guarantees Juventus a place in the Champions League next season.

Salernitana

It's difficult to say how Colantuono can motivate his players. The season has been a complete failure, with just two wins and last place in the league. In their last four matches, Salernitana has scored only two goals, while conceding an average of over two goals per game. It's worth noting that they have the worst defensive record in the league in terms of goals conceded, which is not surprising given their position in the table.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Juventus has scored more than one goal in only one of their last seven Serie A matches.

Salernitana has lost four away matches in a row with a total score of 3:14.

Salernitana has never defeated Juventus in Turin.

Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction

There's no doubt that Juventus will finally break their streak of draws and achieve a victory. The level of the opponent and their lack of motivation point to this outcome. I'm betting on a win for the "Old Lady" and a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.