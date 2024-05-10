RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Juventus vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Juventus vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Juventus vs Salernitana prediction Photo: ua-football.com/ Author unknownn
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy 12 may 2024, 12:00 Juventus - Salernitana
-
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Salernitana Salernitana
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Juventus Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.57

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Juventus and Salernitana will take place in Turin on Sunday, May 12th. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Here's the match prediction by Dailysports.

Juventus

It's been a controversial and ambiguous season for Juventus. Some may blame Allegri and the players for the lack of championship ambitions and the modest performance, while others understand that given the limited squad resources, the team has achieved a decent result overall.

The bosses of Juventus are concerned about the team's pragmatic style of play and are considering a number of candidates to replace the coach. The team has scored only 48 goals in 35 matches and has drawn their last four games. A victory in the next game guarantees Juventus a place in the Champions League next season.

Salernitana

It's difficult to say how Colantuono can motivate his players. The season has been a complete failure, with just two wins and last place in the league. In their last four matches, Salernitana has scored only two goals, while conceding an average of over two goals per game. It's worth noting that they have the worst defensive record in the league in terms of goals conceded, which is not surprising given their position in the table.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Juventus has scored more than one goal in only one of their last seven Serie A matches.
  • Salernitana has lost four away matches in a row with a total score of 3:14.
  • Salernitana has never defeated Juventus in Turin.

Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction

There's no doubt that Juventus will finally break their streak of draws and achieve a victory. The level of the opponent and their lack of motivation point to this outcome. I'm betting on a win for the "Old Lady" and a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.

Prediction on game Juventus Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.57

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.89 Angelina Kalinina Recommended Linebet
Magdeburg vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Magdeburg Odds: 1.5 Greuther Fuerth Bet now BetWinner
Paderborn vs Hamburger SV prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Paderborn Odds: 1.51 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Spezia vs Venezia prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Spezia Odds: 1.71 Venezia Recommended 1xBet
Brest vs Reims prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Brest Odds: 1.73 Reims Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 02:57 Xavi Simons will not play for PSG next season Baseball News Today, 02:28 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:18 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:05 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:00 The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined Tennis news Yesterday, 16:43 The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome Football news Yesterday, 16:35 PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024