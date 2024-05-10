RU RU
Main Predictions Atalanta vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Atalanta vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Jan Novak
Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy 12 may 2024, 14:45 Atalanta - Roma
-
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Roma Roma
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Atalanta and Roma will take place in Bergamo on Sunday, May 12th. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Here's the match prediction by Dailysports.

Atalanta

Midweek, Atalanta triumphed over Marseille in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal, scoring three unanswered goals against the French side. This allowed the Bergamo team to advance to the tournament final, where they will face the formidable Bayer Habib Alonso.

Besides their successful run in European competitions, Atalanta has good chances of securing a spot in the Champions League next season. Additionally, next Wednesday, Gasperini's squad will battle Juventus for the Italian Cup.

Roma

Roma's European journey came to an end this Thursday. While the outcome against Bayer was not entirely unexpected, Roma had all the chances to force overtime, leading 2-0 until the 82nd minute. Bayer managed to salvage the match, setting a new record of unbeaten matches.

The upcoming game against Atalanta will be crucial for the "Wolves" in their fight for a Champions League spot. A defeat in this match would jeopardize Rome's ambitions.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Atalanta has been undefeated in six consecutive matches.
  • Roma drew their previous two Serie A matches, albeit against tough opponents Juventus and Napoli.
  • Roma hasn't won in Bergamo since 2021.

Atalanta vs Roma Prediction

This is a crucial game for both teams, as a Champions League spot for next season is on the line. I believe De Rossi's men will give their all, and they won't lose this match.

