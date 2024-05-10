RU RU
Main Predictions Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos prediction Photo: Icon Sport / Author Shaun Brooks
Vasiliy Lomachenko Vasiliy Lomachenko
IBF world title fight 11 may 2024, 22:00 Vasiliy Lomachenko - George Kambosos
Pert, Pert
George Kambosos George Kambosos
Prediction on game Win Vasiliy Lomachenko
Odds: 1.55
On May 12th, in Perth, Australia, a boxing event hosted by Top Rank will feature a headline bout for the vacant IBF Lightweight World Championship between Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko and Australian fighter George Kambosos Jr. The fight is scheduled to begin at 05:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Since May of last year, Vasiliy Lomachenko has not stepped into the ring after losing to Devin Haney in a disputed decision for the undisputed lightweight title. In 2023, he had only one fight, and in 2022, he fought against Jaime Arboleda, winning by decision. In 2021, he defeated Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey.
This series of three victories came after his second defeat in October 2020 to Teofimo Lopez. Lomachenko is a two-time Olympic champion, former lightweight world champion, and former super featherweight and featherweight champion.

George Kambosos Jr.

In 2021, George Kambosos Jr. caused a sensation by defeating Teofimo Lopez and essentially becoming the undisputed lightweight champion. However, due to the WBC's decision to introduce the "franchise" title, only three of the four prestigious belts were at stake.
Despite this, Kambosos did not seek easy opponents and immediately agreed to a fight with Devin Haney, the WBC titleholder. They met twice in 2022 in Australia, and both times Haney convincingly won. After that, Kambosos returned in July 2023 and, one could say, unimpressively defeated Maxi Hughes by disputed decision.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KO)
  • George Kambosos Jr. (21-2, 10 KO)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. Prediction

After Kambosos's surprising victory over Lopez, some began to overrate his abilities, but the fights with Haney put everything back in place. Kambosos is a good boxer, but not a superstar. Lomachenko, despite his long absence from the ring, has undeniable experience and class. I'm betting on the Ukrainian's victory by points.

Prediction on game Win Vasiliy Lomachenko
Odds: 1.55
