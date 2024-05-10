RU RU
Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Jan Novak
Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price prediction Photo: ringside24.com/ Author unknown
On Saturday, May 11, in Cardiff, Wales, a fight between American Jessica McCaskill and Welsh athlete Lauren Price will take place. McCaskill will defend her WBA World Super Lightweight title. The match is scheduled to begin at 23:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Jessica McCaskill

McCaskill began her amateur career in 2008 and made her professional debut in the summer of 2015. She won her first title three years later by defeating Erica Farias by unanimous decision and claiming the WBC Super Lightweight title.
After that, Jessica moved up to welterweight and soon became the undisputed world champion by defeating Cecilia Brækhus. Two years ago, the American lost to Chantelle Cameron and has since held only two prestigious belts, one of which will not be at stake in the upcoming fight.

Lauren Price

Lauren is ten years younger than her future opponent and has extensive experience not only in boxing but also in other sports. In her youth, Price was seriously involved in football, playing for the local Cardiff City. The athlete even played for the youth teams of Wales, but decided to focus on boxing.
It turned out to be excellent, as in 2020, at the Tokyo Olympics, the representative of Wales won gold in the 75 kg weight category. She has medals from world and European championships, but the upcoming fight is sure to be the highlight of Lauren's career at the moment.

McCaskill vs Price Prediction

Price is much younger and is the clear favorite according to bookmakers. I believe the Welsh representative will take the belts from McCaskill and become the new world champion in the super lightweight division. I'm betting on her victory by points.

