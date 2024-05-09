RU RU
Napoli vs Bologna prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Napoli vs Bologna prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Jan Novak
Serie A Italy 11 may 2024, 12:00 SSC Napoli - Bologna
In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Napoli and Bologna will take place. The encounter will be held in Naples on Saturday, May 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Napoli

The current season has turned into a complete failure for the reigning champions of Italy. The team has looked utterly dismal recently and is drifting further away from the European qualification zone. It's rare for the country's champion to miss out on European competitions in the following season, but Napoli is incredibly close to that fate. Undoubtedly, Spalletti's departure played a key role in this, as the core squad of players remained. With three rounds left in the championship, Napoli is battling with Fiorentina for a place in the Conference League, and the head-to-head match between these teams in the next round will be crucial.

Bologna

Having made a leap above their heads, Bologna now needs to maintain the position that will grant them the right to play in the Champions League next season. Currently, Mihajlovic's team is four points ahead of sixth-placed Roma. Two setbacks in the previous matches against Udinese and Torino could prove costly, as after Napoli, Bologna will face Juventus, and in the final round, they will compete against Genoa. The schedule is not easy, but the team has already shown that it can handle pressure.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Napoli has been unable to win in four consecutive matches.
  • Bologna has not lost away from home since mid-February.
  • Bologna has not beaten Napoli since 2019.

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction

Napoli's poor streak has to end at some point. It's uncertain whether it will happen in the next match, so I suggest making a less risky bet — both teams to score.

