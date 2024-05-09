Milan vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Milan and Cagliari will take place. The encounter will be held at San Siro on Saturday, May 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 20:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Milan

The team achieved the minimum goal and qualified for the Champions League. Such a result can hardly be considered successful, as the club always sets maximum objectives. Milan couldn't challenge their neighbors Inter for the Scudetto and is likely to change coaches in the summer. Pioli is actively courted by Napoli, but his Milan has looked no better than the reigning champions in recent matches. The team has been unable to win for a month now, saved only by Juventus' poor form and the decent groundwork laid in the first half of the season.

Cagliari

When a modest club appoints Claudio Ranieri as head coach, everyone expects a repeat of the Leicester fairy tale. In Cagliari's case, the fairy tale would be securing a place in the top division for the next season. The team lingered on the brink of relegation for a long time, but in early spring, they transformed and began consistently collecting points. Currently, the Islanders have moved three points away from the danger zone and will finish the season with matches against Sassuolo and Fiorentina.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Milan's winless streak has reached six matches.

Cagliari has conceded goals in eight consecutive matches.

Cagliari has not won at San Siro since 1997, only managing to draw twice during this time.

Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

This match is extremely important for the visitors in terms of survival, but Milan will be motivated by their long series of failures. I'm betting on the home team to win with a one-goal handicap.