RU
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Jan Novak
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 10 may 2024, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets
Minneapolis, Target Center
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
Prediction on game Win Denver Nuggets
Odds: 2.57

In the third match of the second round of the NBA playoffs, a game between Minnesota and Denver will take place. The match is scheduled for the night of Saturday, May 11. The game is set to begin at 03:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves continue their impressive season. After finishing third in the final standings of the Western Conference, the team reached the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in twenty years. Their victorious march continued as they easily defeated the Phoenix Suns, sweeping the series 4-0. While the duel with the defending champions didn't promise much, Minnesota continues to surprise.

Denver Nuggets

Throughout the regular season, Jokic and company demonstrated consistent play and ultimately finished second in their conference, just behind the surprising Oklahoma. In the playoffs, the fate immediately brought Denver and the Lakers together, but LeBron and Davis had no chance. After that, the Nuggets lost two games to Minnesota on their home court and now cannot afford any mistakes. Jokic had a good first game, but in the second, he and the entire team faltered.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Minnesota has won six consecutive games.
  • The Nuggets have lost half of their away games in the last month.
  • In the regular season, each team won two games against each other, but in the playoffs, the Timberwolves lead 2-0.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

The star-studded Denver team has no room for error, and there is nowhere to retreat. A defeat could put an end to the team's ambitions this season. I believe that Jokic and company will be able to keep the intrigue alive.

