Frosinone vs Inter prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Frosinone and Inter will take place. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 10. The game is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Frosinone

Frosinone is fighting to maintain its place in Serie A, and it must be acknowledged that they are doing so quite successfully. The team is in good form and has been unbeaten for six consecutive matches. While they have only secured one victory in this period, they have recorded draws against Bologna and Napoli. Frosinone is just a couple of points above the relegation zone, and after facing Inter, they will have to play against Monza and Udinese.

Inter

In the previous match, a demotivated Inter suffered a defeat away to Sassuolo, who is a direct competitor of their next opponent, Frosinone. Lack of motivation plays its role, but it cannot be ignored that the team's leader and captain, Lautaro Martinez, has completely stopped scoring. Martinez's last goal dates back to February 28 when Inter defeated Atalanta at home. With 23 goals scored, Martinez confidently leads the league's top scorer list, but his two-month goal drought should be a cause for concern.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Frosinone has not conceded in three consecutive matches.

Inter has lost two out of their last four matches in all competitions.

In Serie A, the teams have faced each other only five times. Inter has won every single match.

Frosinone vs Inter Prediction

In the previous match, Sassuolo showed that you can play against such Inter and earn points. I believe Frosinone will also be able to give the champions a tough time, and I will bet on the total goals being under 3.5.