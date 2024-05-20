"This is our way," said the Liverpool coach regarding the team's low spending on transfers

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp shared his thoughts on the Reds' lower spending on transfers compared to their competitors.

According to the German, Liverpool has always spent less—that's their way, they don't overspend.

"Clubs with the most money and the best managers win. We didn't have the best manager and never had the best team, but for a while, we played the best football… I like it," said Jürgen Klopp.

This season, Liverpool finished third in the Premier League. Over 38 rounds, they accumulated 82 points, seven fewer than the second-placed team and nine behind the champions.

The match against Wolves in the 38th round of the Premier League was Klopp's last as Liverpool's head coach. After the final whistle, the legendary coach bid an emotional farewell to the Merseyside fans.

Klopp had been the head coach of Liverpool since 2015. He led the team to win eight trophies, including the Champions League and the Premier League title, bringing the English championship back to Liverpool after 30 years.